Texas A&M kept adding to its 2021 recruiting class Monday, picking up a commitment from 4-star offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree from Richmond.

Listed at 6-foot-8, 305 pounds, Fatheree is rated the No. 23 overall player in the state of Texas and the No. 140 overall player in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

A&M now has 10 commits in its 2021 class, which is ranked 18th nationally by 247 Sports. Fatheree is the Aggies' third offensive lineman to commit in the class, joining 4-star prospect Trey Zuhn and 3-star commit Matthew Wykoff.

