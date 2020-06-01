Texas A&M kept adding to its 2021 recruiting class Monday, picking up a commitment from 4-star offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree from Richmond.
Listed at 6-foot-8, 305 pounds, Fatheree is rated the No. 23 overall player in the state of Texas and the No. 140 overall player in the nation,
according to 247 Sports.
A&M now has 10 commits in its 2021 class, which is
ranked 18th nationally by 247 Sports. Fatheree is the Aggies' third offensive lineman to commit in the class, joining 4-star prospect Trey Zuhn and 3-star commit Matthew Wykoff.
America Protests Seattle
Volunteers crowd together as they clean graffiti off of windows Sunday, May 31, 2020, in downtown Seattle, following protests the night before over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. On Sunday morning, hundreds of people of all ages turned out in downtown Seattle to help clean up the damage, sweeping up broken glass and cleaning off graffiti. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
America Protests Seattle
Erica Joos, left, and Jenelle Figgins comfort each other as they lay on the ground for nine minutes to honor George Floyd during a peaceful protest in Aspen on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)
Kelsey Brunner
America Protests Washington
Yinka Onayemi holds a sign as he stands quietly on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial looking out over the National Mall in Washington, Sunday, May 31, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
America Protests Boston
Protesters demonstrate in Boston, Sunday, May 31, 2020, over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
America Protests Washington
Kyle Servance sits with Dior Ginyard as he holds a sign that reads "Is my 6-year-old next?" and Matteo Schlitz, right, holds as sign that reads "Who do you call when cops murder" and women at left hold a sign that reads "Black Lives matter" on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Sunday, May 31, 2020, to protests the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
America Protests Philadelphia
People gather during a Justice for George Floyd rally at the Octavius V. Catto Monument on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
JOSE F. MORENO
America Protests Louisiana
Protesters rally in solidarity with those in Minnesota over the killing of George Floyd by police, in Lafayette, La. Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)
Scott Clause
America Protests Louisiana
Lafayette Police Chief Scott Morgan hugs Marja Broussard, who leads Lafayette's NAACP chapter as protesters rally in solidarity with those in Minnesota over the killing of George Floyd by police in Lafayette, La. Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)
Scott Clause
America Protests California
People with OccupyLove WorldWide clean graffiti off of windows in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 31, 2020, after protests over the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Floyd was a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
America Protests New York City
Protesters march a round large sculpture of a globe in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
America Protests Washington
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
America Protests Washington
A demonstrator reacts after having milk poured into his eyes during as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
America Protests Washington
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
America Protests Washington
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
America Protests Minneapolis
Protesters march down Highway 94 as pedestrians cheer from the local streets, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
America Protests Minneapolis
Protesters march down Highway 94 traffic passes on the opposite side, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
APTOPIX America Protests Minneapolis
Protesters march down Highway 94, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
America Protests Miami
Bicycle police hold a line in front of Bayside Marketplace as protesters march, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in downtown Miami. Protests continued Sunday throughout the United States over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
America Protests Washington
A demonstrator wears a face mask during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
APTOPIX America Protests Wisconsin
Protesters lie on the ground during a Black Lives Matter rally Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Oshkosh, Wis. Protests continue across the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (William Glasheen/The Post-Crescent via AP)
William Glasheen
America Protests Washington
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
America Protests Washington
A Metropolitan Police Department officer stands on a vandalized police cruiser as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
America Protests Washington
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
America Protests Washington
Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
APTOPIX America Protests Oklahoma
This man fell off an overpass as multiple people were injured on Interstate 244 when a truck pulling a horse trailer drove through a group of protesters blocking the highway during a protest march for George Floyd in Tulsa, Okla., Sunday, May 31, 2020. Floyd died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)
Mike Simons
America Protests Atlanta
Police in riot gear stand guard in the area around the Georgia state Capitol as protests continued for a third day in Atlanta on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Ben Gray
America Protests Atlanta
Authorities stand guard in the area around the Georgia state Capitol as protests continued for a third day in Atlanta on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Ben Gray
America Protests Seattle
Protestors move south on 2nd Avenue in Seattle, Sunday, May 31, 2020, as demonstrations continue over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)
Dean Rutz
America Protests Atlanta
Police move through gas as demonstrators march, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Atlanta. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
APTOPIX America Protests Minneapolis
A protest leader chants with demonstrators Sunday, May 31, 2020, after curfew in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
America Protests Minneapolis
Police take people into custody after curfew Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
APTOPIX America Protests Los Angeles
Members of California National Guard stand guard outside the City Hall, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. The National Guard is patrolling Los Angeles as the city begins cleaning up following a night of violent protests against police brutality. The demonstration Saturday night was sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
APTOPIX American Protests California
Demonstrators kneel in a moment of silence outside the Long Beach Police Department on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Long Beach during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
America Protests Florida
A protester speaks to a line of Tampa, Fla., police officers who were securing a location during a demonstration Sunday, May 31, 2020, against the death of George Floyd and others. Floyd died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD
America Protests New York
Protesters sit in an intersection in New York, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
America Protests New York
A man screams on the courthouse steps as protesters pause in Foley Square in New York, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
America Protests Richmond
Protesters hold signs during a third night of unrest Sunday May 31, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Gov. Ralph Northam issued a curfew for this evening. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
America Protests Minneapolis
A woman is helped after being hit with pepper spray after curfew on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
America Protests California
A group of people taking items from a Vans store are seen through a shattered window Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif., during unrest and protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
APTOPIX America Protests Richmond
A young boy holds a "Justice" sign as he peers outside the window of a car passing protesters marching through downtown for a third night of unrest Sunday May 31, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Gov. Ralph Northam issued a curfew for this evening. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
America Protests Los Angeles
A protester yells Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. during unrest and protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
APTOPIX America Protests Washington
Demonstrators start a fire as they protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
America Protests Washington
Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
America Protests Washington
A man walks with his bicycle past a vehicle on fire as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
APTOPIX America Protests Florida
People show their support for a Black Lives Matter march as it passes Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. For a second day in a row protestors took to the streets of Tampa to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (Martha Ascencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Martha Asencio-Rhine
America Protests North Carolina
Officers with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office line up after firing tear gas while confronting protesters in downtown Wilmington, N.C., Sunday, May 31, 2020. The protest turned confrontational as protesters and police clashed a day after a peaceful protest was held, in connection with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Matt Born//The Star-News via AP)
Matt Born
APTOPIX America Protests Washington
Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
America Protests Los Angeles
A man with a face covering walks past a mural depicting George Floyd during a protest over the death of Floyd Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a police officer. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
America Protests Michigan
Police move to block off an intersection in downtown Lansing near S. Washington Avenue and E. Michigan Avenue Sunday, May 31, 2020, as a car burns in the background. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)
Matthew Dae Smith
America Protests California
A man is arrested outside a CVS store Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif., during unrest and protests over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
America Protests Michigan
Hundreds lie down for a nine-minute demonstration to honor George Floyd and protest police brutality in a peaceful protest at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Jake May
America Protests New York City
People look through a 7-Eleven store after they entered through a smashed window in New York, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
America Protests New York
Activists march to the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in New York. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
Kevin Hagen
America Protests Las Vegas
Protesters rally on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
Steve Marcus
America Protests New Mexico
A demonstrator holds a drawing depicting George Floyd in Albuquerque, N.M., Sunday, May 31, 2020. Floyd was a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Andres Leighton
America Protests South Dakota
A protester wipes away milk used to counteract tear gas, during protests Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D., over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Abigail Dollins/The Argus Leader via AP)
Abigail Dollins
America Protests Minneapolis
Motorists are ordered to the ground from their vehicle by police during a protest on South Washington Street, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
America Protests Virginia
A protester kicks a gas grenade away during a confrontation with police in Fredericksburg, Va. on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)
Mike Morones
America Protests Kentucky
A protester confronts police during a rally in downtown Lexington, Ky., against the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Ryan C. Hermens
APTOPIX America Protests Washington
Police officers fire upon advancing protesters after warning them to move back, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Spokane, Wash. during a protest over the death of George Floyd on May 25. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP)
Dan Pelle
America Protests Tennessee
Protestors celebrate after eluding authorities and stopping traffic along Interstate 55 in Memphis, Tennessee, Sunday, May 31, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd on May 25. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)
Patrick Lantrip
America Protests Iowa
Protesters stand on a Sport Utility Vehicle while marching on Merle Hay Road in Des Moines, I.A. on Sunday, June 1, 2020. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP )
Bryon Houlgrave
America Protests North Carolina
Reggie Edwards tries to restrain and comfort a police supporter being heckled by protesters in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was the second day of protests in the North Carolina capital following the death of Minnesotan George Floyd while in police custody. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
Allen G. Breed
America Protests North Carolina
A white man and a black man clasp hands as police in the background guard the old state capitol in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was the second day of protests in the North Carolina capital following the death of Minnesotan George Floyd while in police custody. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
Allen G. Breed
America Protests North Carolina
A protester takes a knee as he tries to talk with police guarding the old state capitol in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020. It was the second day of protests in the North Carolina capital following the death of Minnesotan George Floyd while in police custody. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
Allen G. Breed
America Protests California
People protest over the death of George Floyd outside of San Jose City Hall in downtown San Jose, Calif., on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group)
Nhat V. Meyer
APTOPIX America Protests New York
People carry things out of a smoke shop through a broken window in New York, Monday, June 1, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
APTOPIX Minneapolis Police Death
A protester is assisted with a solution to help neutralize the effects of tear gas fired by police outside the Minneapolis 5th Police Precinct, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
