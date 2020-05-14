Texas A&M junior Will Frizzell was named the CoSIDA All-District 7 academic baseball team’s designated hitter Thursday.
Frizzell has a 3.32 grade-point average as a sport management major. He hit .274 with three home runs, four doubles, 11 RBIs and 11 runs scored over 17 games this season.
District 7 includes NCAA Division I baseball teams in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.
