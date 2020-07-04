On July 4, 1776, the Founding Fathers of the United States signed the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia. On the Fourth of July in 2020, Texas A&M received a commitment from a defender hailing from the City of Brotherly Love.

Tyreek Chappell, a 2021 3-star cornerback from Philadelphia, announced his commitment to the Aggies on Saturday night becoming the 11th commit in A&M's 2021 recruiting class.

Standing 5-foot-11, 177 pounds, Chappell is listed as the No. 22 overall player in the state of Pennsylvania, according to 247 Sports. Chappell is the second defensive back to commit to the Aggies' 2021 class, joining 4-star cornerback Deuce Harmon from Denton.

Chappell is a two-way player, also starring at wide receiver, but has joined A&M's 2021 class as a defender.

A&M also continues to expand its footprint beyond the borders of Texas. Chappell is the fifth out-of-state commitment the Aggies have landed in their 2021 class.

