Texas A&M junior left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy was named to the D1Baseball.com preseason All-America first team.
Lacy also was named to the All-America first teams by Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game/Rawlings after going 8-4 last season with a 2.13 ERA and 130 strikeouts.
A&M will open the season with a three-game nonconference series against Miami (Ohio) on Feb. 14-16 at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies also will hold their annual Aggie Leadoff event on Feb. 8.
