Gary Blair was a great teacher and Vic Schaefer was even a better pupil, so much that his mentor might have to come up with a few new tricks.
Schaefer landed a dream job Sunday by becoming the University of Texas’ women’s basketball coach. It wasn’t his dream job, which would have been his alma mater, Texas A&M, but there’s no doubt Schaefer walked into a great situation. Texas, which won the national championship in 1986, is yearning to return to its glory days. Schaefer can get them there and do it in a hurry.
He turned down-trodden Mississippi State into a national power in five seasons. If he can do that at Starkville, Mississippi, what’s he going to do in Austin? The Longhorns have a new arena in the works, they get tons of exposure and have a budget that’s second to none.
Can you say “Praise the Lord,” and “Hook ‘em Horns?” which is sure to be Schaefer’s new motto, replacing “Praise the Lord,” and “Go Dogs” from his Mississippi State days.
Some Longhorns might be a little uneasy with that along with Schaefer being a graduate of Texas A&M — Class of 1984. But if Schaefer comes close to matching his 221-62 record in eight seasons in Starkville with back-to-back national runner-up finishes in 2017 and ’18 and an Elite appearance in ’19, they’ll be shouting back “Praise the Lord” and be thankful for what he learned in 15 seasons under Blair.
Schaefer did bleed maroon when he went to school and coached at A&M, but by going to Austin he’s got more green in the bank than ever. Schaefer learned plenty in six seasons with Blair in Arkansas and nine more in A&M, including you seize opportunity on and off the court. You gotta do what’s best for you and your family.
Schaefer, who reportedly will be making $2 million annually, has come a long way since posting a 80-110 record at Sam Houston State with only one winning season in seven. That could have killed most coaches, but he revived his career under Blair who has a knack for recognizing talent on the court and on the bench.
Texas and Schaefer are feeling giddy today, but what about Texas A&M and Blair?
The game plan supposedly was for Blair to retire one day with Schaefer returning a hero, building on what he helped start. That’s not happening, so what’s Plan B? And since Plan A never materialized, was there any plan? Maybe it’s for the 74-year-old Blair to coach another five years, which is not that far-fetched since he hasn’t slowed down. Heck, Bobby Bowden coached until he was 80 and Joe Paterno until 84 with both winning conference championships after turning 75.
But what should be the post Blair plan? He won’t coach forever. Schaefer was the only logical home-run hire for Texas who hit it out of the park while the Aggies were either on deck or in the dugout. If he’d have said no to Texas, it could have approached Louisville’s Jeff Walz who has won or tied for the last three Atlantic Coast Conference championships. But does he leave that great situation to go fight Baylor which has won three national championships? Besides, Walz has no ties to Texas. The Longhorns went that route when they hired Duke’s Goestenkors to replace the legendary Jody Conradt. Goestenkors had four Final Four appearances on her resume, one more than Walz, but Goestenkors fell flat on her face. Karen Aston, her replacement, didn’t fall on our face, she just didn’t win enough as interest waned. Apathy is the worst thing for a program.
Give UT AD Chris Del Conte credit, he did his homework. Schaefer was by far the best candidate. Tennessee a year ago passed on Schaefer, hiring Kellie Harper. The Missouri State coach replaced another Lady Vol in Holly Warlick who was fired after seven seasons, unable to live up to the standard set by Pat Summitt who won eight national championships. Harper was a sentimental hire for the program along with being a woman. Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw before playing A&M last season in the NCAA tournament said Tennessee should hire a woman to continue Summitt’s legacy. The following week at the Final Foul she went further adding that “why shouldn’t 100 or 99% of the jobs in women’s basketball go to women? Maybe it’s because we only have 10% women athletic directors in Division I. People hire people who look like them. That’s the problem.”
McGraw’s words carry weight because she’s won a pair of national championships and been runner-up another five times. In a perfect world, women will follow McGraw and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, also a two-time national champ, but sports has become more about who can win, not what’s more politically correct in making hires.
Schaefer also would have cost Tennessee at least $1.5 million annually. The Lady Vols hired Harper for $750,000 per year. Heck, Schaefer’s top assistant, Johnnie Harris, might get close to that much at Texas, providing she isn’t hired by Mississippi State to replace Schaefer.
If you can win cheaper, that’s great. But if you lose and passed on a winner, you’ll pay for it. Blair was unappreciated by Arkansas, allowing A&M to hire him in 2003, quite a coup for A&M athletic director Bill Byrne. Blair built the Big 12’s worst program into a national champ while Arkansas floundered until hiring Mike Neighbors, another Blair protégé, who turned the Razorbacks into a Top 25 team in his third season.
Blair and A&M have been a winning combination, but for how much longer? One, two or five more years? He’s much like that legendary aging gunslinger, he’s not ready to hang ‘em up. He’s worked too hard, too long, not to want to go out with a blaze of glory. With Schaefer out of the picture, will longtime assistant Kelly Bond-White eventually get her chance to be a head coach?
The new sheriff in Austin has turned things upside down, but he learned from the guy in College Station who still has a few bullets left.
• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.
