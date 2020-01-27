Last season, Texas A&M men’s tennis missed out on the challenge and fun of the ITA Division I National Men’s Team Indoor Championships after a 4-3 loss to No. 16 Virginia in the 2019 ITA Kickoff Weekend.
Senior Valentin Vacherot said the Aggies weren’t going to miss another opportunity to be among the 15 best teams in the country again this season.
Thanks to his match-sealing singles win, Vacherot and the No. 9 Aggies (2-0) punched their ticket to the 2020 edition of the national tournament Sunday with a 4-0 win over Georgia Tech (3-1) at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.
“We went there my sophomore year, and I had a lot of fun, and we missed last year. So I really wanted to go this year, and I’m really proud we got it done 4-0 today,” Vacherot said.
Vacherot, ranked third in the country in singles, and Georgia Tech’s Andres Martin battled back and forth through a long first set in windy conditions that ended 7-6 in a tiebreaker set. Vacherot battled through a slow start to ultimately claim the win in a much improved final set, head coach Steve Denton said.
“Val was able to finally break through there late and then there was the epic tiebreaker,” Denton said. “Neither one of them were playing at, I thought, a very high level at that point. They [were in] kind of survival mode out there. And, you know, Valve was able to just kind of hang in there, and you got to manage your mistakes, especially in these conditions, and I thought he did a pretty good job of that.”
Vacherot also aided in the Aggies’ first point, taking a 6-2 doubles match with partner Noah Schachter over Georgia Tech’s Keshav Chopra and Martin. A&M’s Pierce Rollins and Stefan Storch added a 6-1 doubles victory over Carlos Divar and Chris Yun to ensure the point.
Tenth-ranked Hady Habib took the first singles point on Court 3, defeating Pablo Schelcher 7-5, 6-2 followed by No. 27 Juan Carlos Aguilar on Court 2 with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 win over Cole Gromley.
Sunday showcased A&M’s top players a day after the Aggies’ lower courts took the spotlight in a 4-0 win over South Alabama in the ITA Kickoff opener.
“We’ve got quite a few players,” Denton said.
“I feel like, whichever six are out there, gives us a good chance to win,” he continued. “We have a chance to win at every line because of that depth, and that depth will be important as we go forward.”
The Aggies won five of the six first sets in singles play.
With the win, A&M will have the chance to see how they fare against the nation’s best Feb. 13-17 at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, before starting play in the Southeastern Conference.
“It’s the tough-minded teams that do well at these events and, you know, we’ll see where we stack up,” Denton said. “I’m excited for that opportunity to be there. We missed it last year, and I think it’s an important step for this team to be able to go and play all those teams.”
