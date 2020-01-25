There is a mathematical equation Texas A&M head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams has formulated that, if all the pieces come together, best projects the opportunity for his team’s success.
The stats didn’t add up for the Aggies on Saturday, leading to a 73-62 Oklahoma State win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at Reed Arena.
“We have to address our issues and our execution level,” Williams said. “Those things have to be better than good and close to great for us to have a chance, and we were not good in any category.”
The cornerstone of A&M’s success this season has been senior post Josh Nebo, whom Williams says must control the boards while producing a double-double for the Aggies to win. Oklahoma State (10-9) stacked the paint with a zone defense bent on slowing the 6-foot-9, 245-pound post, a tactic that worked.
“He was the game plan,” Cowboy head coach Mike Boynton said. “We tried to take as much space away from him as possible and keep bodies around him and make him uncomfortable in there. He’s too much to handle for one guy, and none of our guys could contain him by themselves.”
Nebo did manage 11 points but only four rebounds, which extended a recent trend of lowered production on the boards. Over the last three games, Nebo has pulled down 11 total boards. His last double-double came against Arkansas on Jan. 4.
“Obviously, he’s a good player, and scouting reports change,” Williams said. “I love Nebo’s heart. In his heart, he for sure wants to do right. It’s a heavy burden what we’re counting on him to be but not more of a heavy burden than any other good player on any other good team has.”
With Oklahoma State’s focus on limiting Nebo down low, the Aggies’ needed help from the perimeter to bolster the offense. A&M senior guard Wendell Mitchell started the game strong, hitting two 3-pointers in the first five minutes as the Aggies built a slim 14-10 lead.
A&M’s offensive flow cooled, allowing Oklahoma State (10-9) to go on a 9-0 run through the middle of the first half, giving the Cowboys the lead for good.
Oklahoma State maintained control with a rare display of shooting touch. The Cowboys shot 55.1% from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range, a considerable boost over their 30.5% season average.
The Cowboys also found space in the paint to score 30 points, which files counter to the Aggies’ defensive philosophy of forcing teams to hoist a high number of outside shots.
Statistically, Williams said Saturday marked the Aggies’ worst defensive game this season. “All of the things we deem to be important, we did a really poor job,” Williams said. “We contested their 3s at a very low rate, the same number as we did against South Carolina. Frustrated is probably the right word.”
On offense, the Aggies (9-9) took 10 shots Williams deemed as “bad.” By comparison, A&M took just two such shots in its 66-64 win at Missouri on Tuesday, finishing the game at 45.8% from the field. The Aggies shot just 39% on Saturday.
A&M forward Emanuel Miller and guard Quenton Jackson tied Nebo with a team-high 11 points each, followed by Mitchell with nine.
“We’ve got to be a little more consistent as a team, period,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got to play defense and have a lot more effort.”
As frustration mounted in the second half, A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler drew a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected after appearing to step on the head of Oklahoma State’s Cameron McGriff. The Cowboy forward remained laying on the baseline after drawing a charge on a Chandler drive. After the game, Williams said he had not seen the play, but said he doesn’t believe Chandler should face any kind of suspension from the Southeastern Conference.
After the play, Williams walked over and apologized to Boynton in front of the scorer’s table, the Cowboy head coach said.
“He just wanted to make sure I didn’t think it was intentional, which I haven’t seen the play, but I know Coach is teaching his kids to play the game hard but to play the game respectfully,” Boynton said.
•
NOTES — Jackson made good on a promise to raise the bar on his dunking, producing two highlight-reel slams. Jackson windmilled the second one on a breakaway that brought a fairly subdued crowd of 7,622 to their feet. ... Saturday’s nonconference showcase served as a step in a positive direction for Oklahoma State, which entered the contest 0-6 in Big 12 Conference play.
