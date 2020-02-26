The current Texas A&M men’s basketball team is a far stretch from the 2016 squad that defeated Kentucky 79-77 at Reed Arena, but Wildcats head coach John Calipari said the current Aggies still had his attention entering Tuesday night’s Southeastern Conference matchup.
“I was scared to death of this game,” Calipari said. “This was a trap game and I knew it.”
The Aggies rallied to within as close as seven points late in the second half but fell short of realizing Calipari’s nightmares as No. 8 Kentucky escaped Reed Arena this time with a 69-60 victory.
A&M’s 12-5 run chipped away at a 14-point Kentucky lead, pulling the Aggies (14-13, 8-7) to within 57-50 with 3:53 left thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers by juniors Savion Flagg and Jay Jay Chandler.
But two consecutive buckets by Kentucky sophomore Immanuel Quickley, including a crowd-silencing 3-pointer, ultimately kept the Aggies at bay. Quickley scored a career-high 30 points, which included a career-high eight 3-pointers.
“He got real hot from the beginning and hit some open shots that got him going for the whole game, a couple of comfortable looks that we didn’t want to give him,” Flagg said. “He just got his momentum going.”
Quickley said he knew he could get open on the wing and corner against A&M’s compact defense and made it a focus while preparing for the matchup.
“After our last game, that was the first thing we worked on,” Quickley said.
While the Aggies took an 8-4 lead to start the game, Quickley hit two consecutive 3s to claim a lead Kentucky (23-5, 13-2) would never relinquish.
Flagg and Wendell Mitchell matched distance shots with Quickley, before moving the ball inside to post Josh Nebo to spark a 10-5 A&M run. But Quickley’s 16 first-half points gave the Wildcats a 36-27 lead at the break.
Two 3-pointers from Mitchell pulled momentum back towards the Aggies to start the second half. Mixed with five points from Nebo, the Aggies strung together an 11-3 run, cutting the deficit to as little as six points at 44-38 with 14:17 left.
Mitchell paced the Aggies with 18 points, followed by Flagg’s 17. The pair combined for a 9-for-13 clip from 3-point range as they maintained their offensive stride built over the last three games when they combined for 89 points. They scored just 44 in the three games prior to that stretch.
Flagg said the duo are finding space on the perimeter because of Nebo’s work in the paint.
“The emphasis is really on Nebo,” Flagg said. “When he kicks the ball out to us, everything is open, because everyone is focused on him. That’s what’s leading to everyone getting open shots on the perimeter and lanes to drive.”
While the offense is set up to find Nebo, most plays run through Flagg, and A&M head coach Buzz Williams gives Flagg credit for helping the Aggies improve on that end of the court.
“His aggressiveness is very helpful,” Williams said. “If he can make a 3, or anyone else in an A&M uniform, it’s delightful.”
A&M hit 41.7% from the field and 45.5% from behind the arc, marking the third time this season the Aggies shot better from distance than two-point range, including the home loss to LSU and road win against Alabama.
The Wildcats out rebounded the Aggies 31-23, including a 25-17 defensive rebound margin.
Tuesday’s loss ended A&M’s three-game winning streak. Looking back, Williams said he is encouraged with where his team sits with three tough opponents remaining in the regular season.
Through the first two months of the season, A&M ranked last in the country in 3-point field goal percentage. Over the last four games, including Tuesday night, the Aggies have drastically improved to 43.5%.
“I think the evolution of what has transpired here in January and February speaks volumes to who these kids are and the resiliency they work with, play with, compete with that we’re even in this position,” Williams said.
Calipari said he believes the postseason isn’t out of the realm of possibilities for A&M in the NIT or even an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The Aggies entered Tuesday’s game with a NET ranking of 117th.
“It’s not over yet,” Calipari said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen. They won three in a row. Now all of the sudden, they can go and say, ‘Hey, lets get in [the SEC] tournament and do something crazy. Do they believe? The style is fine. Do you make shots? They’ve got enough guys.”
