When the Texas A&M men’s basketball team faced South Carolina on Jan. 18, symmetrical energies bookended the Reed Arena scorers’ table.
On one side, the Aggies’ first-year coach Buzz Williams periodically jumped up and down, pumping energy into his squad. On the other end, Gamecock coach Frank Martin paced the sideline, bellowing instructions with a voice that rattled the rafters of Reed Arena.
Williams and his Aggies (11-10, 5-4) will square off at noon Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina, against the Gamecocks and Martin, whom Williams sees a lot of similarities with himself.
“He’s one of my favorite people in the world as a coach,” Williams said. “When I grow up, I want to be like him.”
Known for his sideline antics, Martin’s ability to form quality relationships is one of his best characteristics as a coach, Williams said.
“When you hear people have an opinion that, ‘Oh, he’s crazy,’ whoever that is there is a direct correlation between crazy people and big hearts,” Williams said. “Frank’s heart is as big as you will find for the right stuff.”
When South Carolina (13-9, 5-4) beat A&M 81-67 earlier this season, Martin said he struggled coaching against Williams, whom he considers like family. It was the first meeting between the two coaches in regular-season play, despite the pair having scrimmaged with their respective programs over the last 13 seasons.
Martin said A&M’s improvement from the beginning of the season to that mid-January contest was obvious.
“It’s day and night, the difference in how they’re playing,” Martin said. “Here’s the good news for Texas A&M, folks: They ain’t changing. That’s just who [Williams] is.”
While the chess match between the two coaches will continue Saturday, respect continues to grow between the two friends.
“You can see it coming out of his pores,” Williams said of Martin’s passion for the game. “A family with an immigrant background, for him to be a Power Five coach I have the upmost respect.”
To beat the Gamecocks in their second meeting, the Aggies know they cannot allow as many good looks from 3-point range. The Gamecocks hit a program record 16 3-pointers on 30 attempts.
It’s a shooting mark that A&M senior forward Savion Flagg said he doesn’t think can be reached again.
“We’re hoping not,” Flagg said with a laugh. “We’re going to contest and make sure they don’t.”
Offensively, A&M hopes post Josh Nebo can continue his reemergence. The junior posted 18 points in the Aggies’ 68-51 win over Missouri on Tuesday after combining for five points in the previous two games.
