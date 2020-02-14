Much of Texas A&M head basketball coach Buzz Williams’ career path is dotted with jobs in which the hiring individuals already held a previous relationship with him.
Tom Crean did not.
Williams will face his former boss for the second time this season when the Aggies host the Georgia Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena.
Crean didn’t know Williams before hiring him at Marquette in 2007, but he effectively rerouted the trajectory of the young assistant’s career for the positive.
Williams frequently says he never thought he would become a head coach of an NCAA Division I program. But his two seasons as an assistant at A&M from 2004-06 provided just that opportunity at New Orleans.
When he arrived in the coastal town, he found a city still thick in recovery from the August 2005 devastation of Hurricane Katrina. Managing those issues and posting a 14-17 record led Williams to resign from his post a year after he accepted the job.
“In hindsight, it’s probably not the job you want to take after a hurricane, and I worked there 365 days and resigned,” Williams said.
He understood the ramifications of that decision at the time, and if somehow he didn’t, those covering the program gave him plenty of reminders.
“I thought it was career suicide,” Williams said. “That’s what the media said when I left New Orleans. ‘You’re 34 years old and you quit as a head coach with a losing record. You’re probably not going to get another chance.’”
Crean gave Williams the second chance he needed as an assistant at Marquette though the two had not met before.
“I did not know Coach Crean and that’s why I’m so thankful that he hired me,” said Williams, who took over as Marquette’s head coach when Crean left for Indiana after their one season together. “He didn’t know me. I’m not from that part of the country, didn’t know any players or coaches.”
During the 2007-08 season, Williams worked under a head coach who’s philosophy puts offense first for the first time.
Georgia freshman guard Anthony Edwards has quickly found a home in Crean’s system with rumblings that he could leave early and become the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He is averaging 19.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-12, 2-9) this season and posted 29 points and 15 rebounds in Georgia’s 63-48 win over the Aggies (11-12, 5-6) in Athens, Georgia, on Feb. 1.
“He’s very athletic,” Aggie guard Jay Jay Chandler said. “He has a really good IQ for the game. He has a very good feel. He knows his sweet spots on the court. He uses that to affect the defense. If everyone is watching him, he knows how to get his teammates involved.”
Defending Edwards will involve multiple players and good close-outs to stop him, Williams said.
