As the Texas A&M men’s basketball team prepared for its Southeastern Conference opener against Arkansas on Jan. 4, head coach Buzz Williams predicted his squad would not be favored in another game this season.
When the Aggies (15-14, 9-8) close out their regular season at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against the Razorbacks (19-11, 7-10), they have the opportunity to collect their 10th conference win, three shy of the team high set by the 2015-16 squad that won the league title.
So with a chance to reach the double-digit mark in conference wins for the third time since joining the SEC, is A&M playing for a berth in the NIT?
Williams thinks it’s a long shot.
“I haven’t studied the numbers,” Williams said. “My guess would be no. I would say a lot of good things have to go our way, and we would have to do more than what we’ve done up to this point.”
The Aggies enter the contest with a NET ranking of 113th, their highest this season. But A&M is more than 50 spots worse than the highest-ranked Power Five conference team expected to make the projected NIT field, according to several predictions.
Regardless of how long the season lasts, the Aggies will play Saturday for their three seniors, who have dealt with their fair share of uncertainty.
Through his four years of college basketball, Wendell Mitchell has played for four different coaching staffs, from Baylor to Trinity Valley then two at A&M. While he’s found himself in and out of Williams’ rotation this season, his newest head coach said he bought into the program from Day 1, not unlike A&M associate head coach Jaime McNeilly, who played one season for Williams at New Orleans and has worked on Williams’ staff for the last 11 seasons.
“[Mitchell] is one of my favorite guys ever that I’ve only coached one year,” Williams said. “The last guy that was my favorite that I only coached one year has been with me the last 13 years. I just love what [Mitchell] is about.”
Mitchell has found his shot from 3-point range over the last 12 games, hitting 27 of 49 for 55.1%.
Senior post Josh Nebo’s work on the blocks has helped open up the outside shots for Mitchell. Nebo, in his third season with the Aggies after transferring from Saint Francis, leads the team in points per game at 12.2.
But Williams said when he first saw Nebo in action, he didn’t know the 6-foot-9, 245-pounder would eventually be the crux of A&M’s game plan.
“We had 14 kids at that time in September,” Williams said. “He rarely made it through a workout in September. He would have been 12th or 13th if you had to rank them.”
Now Nebo has embraced being the focal point of A&M’s offense and the weight on his shoulders that comes with it.
“It’s definitely cool,” Nebo said. “It’s definitely a fun experience to help the team in any way with scoring and rebounding. It’s been a cool experience, especially in my last year, in playing this way.”
Off the court, senior guard Mark French has brought a level of leadership needed through the transition to the new coaching staff. As freshman guard Andre Gordon and transfer Quenton Jackson worked through the growing pains of joining a new program, French was called upon to provide ball-handling stability early this season.
While French’s future will pull him away from basketball after this spring, Williams said he has no doubt French will be successful wherever he goes.
“There’s no way that I think that anyone could question the intent of French’s heart,” Williams said. “Whoever hires French, he’ll end up running that company.”
After one more game at Reed Arena, A&M’s postseason future lies in the SEC tournament, where Nebo hopes the Aggies can put together a run good enough to earn them the chance to play beyond it.
“It’s my last year, and I want to play as many games as I can,” Nebo said. “I don’t want the season to end, because I don’t know what I’m going to do when the season is over. So I just want to keep playing, whether that’s in the SEC tournament or any other tournament we get picked in to.”
•
NOTES — A&M freshman Yavuz Gultekin was not available for the Aggies’ game at Auburn on Wednesday and is uncertain for the Aggies’ season finale against Arkansas, Williams said. Gultekin is healthy and is not in legal trouble off the court, Williams said, but would not elaborate more on why he is unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.