Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M men’s basketball didn’t let Auburn pull off another improbable comeback win.
Josh Nebo scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, and the Aggies survived a frenetic last-minute rally attempt to upset the 17th-ranked Tigers 78-75 on Wednesday night in Southeastern Conference play.
Wendell Mitchell added 14 points and a key 3-pointer to help the Aggies (15-14, 9-8) pick up their fifth SEC road win.
“Every game that it seems like that we’ve won have been one- or two-possession games,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “I guess because we’ve had so many reps at that, there’s maybe a little bit more calmness than you would think. Still a lot of anxiety. We didn’t execute very well. They did some really good things, but without sounding arrogant, those are the games that we’ve been able to be in.”
Samir Doughty scored 25 points for Auburn (25-5, 12-5), which wiped out most of a nine-point deficit over the final 46 seconds as A&M struggled at the free-throw line.
Auburn had already won three times after trailing by at least 15 points in the second half.
J’Von McCormick buried a contested 3-pointer with 7.4 seconds left to cut A&M’s lead to 77-75. Savion Flagg made the second of two free throws before Danjel Purifoy’s potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the rim.
A&M missed two free throws over the final 16 seconds but otherwise did enough.
Auburn, a 12 1/2-point favorite, was trying to finish the season unbeaten at home for the first time since 1998-99. The Tigers have already secured a double-bye in next week’s SEC tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nebo made 9 of 12 shots before fouling out with 1:42 remaining in the game. Jay Jay Chandler and Flagg scored 14 apiece for the Aggies, while Mitchell had seven rebounds and four assists.
Doughty made five 3-pointers and was 10 of 11 on free throws for Auburn. Austin Wiley scored 15 points before fouling out and Isaac Okoro also had 15.
Mitchell worked off most of the shot clock before burying a contested 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 75-67 lead with 1:13 left. Flagg made 1 of 2 free throws with 46 seconds left to push the lead to nine.
Purifoy then made a 3-pointer and stole the inbounds pass to keep Auburn alive. Doughty cut it to 76-72 on a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left.
There was drama early in the second half when officials called three technical fouls in a 17-second span.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and his assistant, son Steven, were both called for technicals protesting a foul call. The elder Pearl continued jawing at the official through much of a timeout.
“The two technical fouls on our bench really changed the momentum of the game,” Bruce Pearl said. “I was in my box. I didn’t cuss. I was protesting the contact. I didn’t think our bench needed to get hit twice. I didn’t think our bench needed to get hit once.”
Mitchell made all for foul shots for a 41-38 Aggies lead. Shortly thereafter, A&M’s Chandler was called for a technical for flopping trying to draw a foul.
BIG PICTURE
A&M snapped a two-game losing streak while facing the SEC’s top three teams: Kentucky, LSU and Auburn. The Aggies are 5-0 in Auburn Arena.
Auburn had won its first 16 at home. The Tigers made 10 of 30 3-pointers.
“They deserved this win, but we could have played much better,” Doughty said.
HOME FINALE
It was the final home game for seven Auburn seniors, including starters Doughty, Wiley, McCormick and Purifoy. They’re the winningest senior class in Auburn history with 98 victories.
UP NEXT
• A&M: hosts Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the regular-season finale.
• Auburn: visits Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday to close the regular season.
1 of 20
Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams talks with Texas A&M forward Jonathan Aku (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Auburn guard Devan Cambridge (35) passes the ball around Texas A&M forward Jonathan Aku (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Texas A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler (0), Texas A&M forward Jonathan Aku (15) and Auburn center Austin Wiley (50) chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Auburn center Austin Wiley (50) defends a shot by Texas A&M forward Josh Nebo (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl catches Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy (3) before he goes into the game during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Texas A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler (0) shoots over Auburn forward Isaac Okoro (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Texas A&M guard Andre Gordon (20) shoots over Auburn guard Samir Doughty (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Texas A&M forward Emanuel Miller (5) and Auburn center Austin Wiley (50) grab for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Auburn forward Anfernee McLemore (24) defends a shot by Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Texas A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler (0) celebrates the win over Auburn with Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams after an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Texas A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler (0) celebrates the win over Auburn with Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams after an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
A game official talks with Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl after a technical foul against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Texas A&M forward Josh Nebo (32) blocks a shot by Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Texas A&M forward Josh Nebo (32) is called for a foul against Auburn guard Samir Doughty (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Auburn guard Samir Doughty (10) drives past Texas A&M forward Josh Nebo (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Texas A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler (0) snags a rebound before Auburn forward Jaylin Williams (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Auburn forward Anfernee McLemore (24) and Auburn forward Jaylin Williams (2) crowd a shot by Texas A&M forward Josh Nebo (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Images from the Texas A&M men's basketball team's 78-75 victory over No. 17 Auburn on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala.
1 of 20
Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams talks with Texas A&M forward Jonathan Aku (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Auburn guard Devan Cambridge (35) passes the ball around Texas A&M forward Jonathan Aku (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Texas A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler (0), Texas A&M forward Jonathan Aku (15) and Auburn center Austin Wiley (50) chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Auburn center Austin Wiley (50) defends a shot by Texas A&M forward Josh Nebo (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams celebrates a score to tie Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl catches Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy (3) before he goes into the game during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Texas A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler (0) shoots over Auburn forward Isaac Okoro (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Texas A&M guard Andre Gordon (20) shoots over Auburn guard Samir Doughty (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Texas A&M forward Emanuel Miller (5) and Auburn center Austin Wiley (50) grab for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Auburn forward Anfernee McLemore (24) defends a shot by Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Texas A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler (0) celebrates the win over Auburn with Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams after an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Texas A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler (0) celebrates the win over Auburn with Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams after an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
A game official talks with Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl after a technical foul against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Texas A&M forward Josh Nebo (32) blocks a shot by Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Texas A&M forward Josh Nebo (32) is called for a foul against Auburn guard Samir Doughty (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Auburn guard Samir Doughty (10) drives past Texas A&M forward Josh Nebo (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl reacts on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Texas A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler (0) snags a rebound before Auburn forward Jaylin Williams (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (1) shoots over Auburn center Austin Wiley (50) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Julie Bennett
Auburn forward Anfernee McLemore (24) and Auburn forward Jaylin Williams (2) crowd a shot by Texas A&M forward Josh Nebo (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.