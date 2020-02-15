As the Texas A&M men’s basketball team hit the stretch run in a 74-69 win over Georgia on Saturday, a handful of explosive plays pulled the Reed Arena crowd to its feed and seemed to pull momentum in the Aggies’ favor.
For A&M head coach Buzz Williams, who’s typically driven by analytics, the key to A&M overcoming a 12-point deficit was reaching the double bonus early in the second half.
The Aggies (12-12, 6-6) made 21 of 29 free throws in the Southeastern Conference victory. After Georgia’s Rayshaun Hammonds picked up the Bulldogs’ seventh foul of the second half with 11:51 left to play, the Aggies shot 20 free throws, making 14 to close out the win.
“I think when you’re playing from behind, it’s hard to argue which possession has more value,” Williams said. “If you’re going to be in a one-possession or two-possession game, I think the value of them is all the same. I think for us, because of all the things we have to fight against offensively, we’re able to cheat some of the numbers if the clock is stopped and we are able to make a bunch of free throws.”
A&M’s 72.4% clip from the charity stripe is its third best in SEC play this season. A&M hit 84.2% in a win over Ole Miss and 75.9% in a road win at Tennessee.
Freshman post Emanuel Miller led the charge on the foul like, hitting 9 of 12 free throws as part of 17 second-half points. He finished with a game- and career-high 21, eclipsing the 20 he scored against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He also pulled down 10 rebounds.
“My teammates had confidence in me,” Miller said. “My coaches had confidence in me. So I was just like, ‘Why can’t I have confidence in myself?’ So I had all the support in the world behind me, and I was just in an aggressive mentality.”
Georgia (12-13, 2-10) led 38-29 at halftime thanks to 16 first-half points in the paint. Williams, trying to energize his defense from the sideline, ended up sweating through his shirt and vest, resulting in a halftime change into a T-shirt.
After the change, the Aggies outscored the Bulldogs by 14 points.
“It was very unprofessional. I apologize,” Williams said. “I try not to ever do that. I wear a vest just so that people don’t ask me why I sweat. I’m too old to answer that question anymore. I just want to help. For whatever reason, I seem to have sweated more, so I put on a T-shirt.”
With inspiration drawn from Williams, the Aggies began the second half with a 11-2 run to tie the game at 40.
“You could just see it,” Miller said. “He loves to compete,and he’s going to take 12 guys, 13 guys or, matter of fact, the whole program that wants to compete with him. He sweat through his suit, his shirt — he probably sweat through the shirt he put on at halftime. That’s just Coach Buzz, and we love him.”
A&M’s defense also fed its second-half comeback as the Aggies forced 14 turnovers which they turned into 24 points. In total, Georgia turned the ball over 21 times, the most by an A&M opponent since 2015.
“Right now our biggest issue is our turnovers,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said. “There’s no way to defend live-ball turnovers. Certainly Texas A&M forced some, but we gave them some that they capitalized on. That’s the game.”
With their transition game taking control, the Aggies also got a little extra juice from A&M guard Quenton Jackson taking a late charge. Jackson admitted with a laugh that he’s been known to avoid contact, but his hustle play proved helpful in keeping the momentum on A&M’s side.
“I figured I’d just stay in there and help my team and get that momentum shifted, and it helped us,” Jackson said.
A&M held projected NBA lottery pick Anthony Edwards to six points. He sat for most of the second half due to foul trouble as well as recovering from illness.
“He didn’t have good day,” Crean said. “He’s been sick somewhat, but he didn’t have a good day, and he wasn’t very aggressive today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.