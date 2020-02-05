With eight minutes remaining in the first half, an irritated Aggie fan, fed up with Texas A&M’s latest miss from 3-point range, shouted his displeasure toward the court.
“Drive the ball,” echoed throughout Reed Arena.
It took the majority of the second half for the A&M men’s basketball to receive his message, but the Aggies did and used their inside game to seal a 68-51 win over Missouri on Tuesday in Southeastern Conference play.
Through the final 13 minutes of the game, A&M attempted five shots from behind the arc while netting seven field goals inside the paint. Prior to that, A&M had attempted 15 3-pointers, hitting three.
The door to the paint began to swing when 6-foot-10 Missouri forward Reed Nikko fouled out with just shy of 10 minutes remaining in the game. A minute later, 6-foot-7 freshman forward Kobe Brown picked up his fourth foul and was pulled from the game until close to five minutes remaining.
A&M took advantage, feeding the ball to senior post Josh Nebo, who scored 15 of his game-high 18 points over the final 10 minutes. A&M’s leading scorer had managed just six total points and just three shot attempts over A&M’s previous two games.
“It felt good to get back in the flow of things and just try and help the team out offensively,” Nebo said. “The past few games have been kind of nonexistent. I’ve been handling it the right way. I’ve just tried to stay even-keeled and just handle failure the same way I handle success and just keep working and know it will eventually come back. I’ll figure it out.”
A&M (11-10, 5-4) began the game looking for Nebo in the post, and he hit two of A&M’s first three field goals. The Aggies followed by shooting 12 of their next 17 field goals from behind the arc, hitting just one. The strategy is meant to take advantage of A&M’s ability to rebound.
“It may not make a lot of sense, but sometimes our best offense is don’t shoot an airball, don’t turn it over, hit the rim and then we have a chance,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said.
The Aggies outrebounded Missouri 49-30 and most importantly pulled in 23 offensive rebounds that resulted in 20 second-chance points.
A&M led 25-18 at halftime and 30-22 early in the second half, but Missouri used a 7-0 run to get within one. Emanuel Miller started a 10-0 Aggie run that essentially put away the game. Miller finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the freshman’s first career double-double.
“When he plays with his motor turned like that, he’s fun to watch, because he’s flying all over the place,” Williams said. “With each month of his career thus far I think he’s continued to improve.”
Aggie guard Quenton Jackson added 16 points, which included a five-point streak within the Aggies’ 10-0 second-half run. Jackson, always the showman, even had time to plead his case that he had been in proper defensive position while running by A&M’s bench en route to a breakaway dunk, Williams said.
A&M shot just 34% from the field but helped make up for it by hitting 25 of 37 attempts at the free-throw line.
With their second-leading scorer Mark Smith sidelined with an injury, the Tigers (10-12, 2-7) struggled offensively. Mitchell Smith led them with nine points, and
Tuesday’s game marked the first time A&M faced an opponent for the second time in a season under Williams, who also is getting his first look at the SEC. Because of the newness, Williams said it was hard to predict where his team would be in the standings at this point and 5-4 sounds pretty good.
“I’m very thankful ... very, very thankful,” Williams said. “I think the lessons these guys are learning relative to how hard we have to play in order to have a chance to win, to be in the mix for a game ... I think that’s really good for this team. I think it’s really good for our program’s future.”
