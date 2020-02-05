JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a final-round 6-under 274 to win the Sea Best Invitational by two strokes Tuesday at the TPC at Sawgrass Dye’s Valley Course.
The Aggies finished at 13-under 827 to edge Florida (275–829) for the team title. Liberty finished third at 279–841.
A&M junior Walker Lee shot a final-round 68, and freshman William Paysse shot 72 with each finishing tied for third at 4-under 206. Senior Dan Erickson shot 68 to tie for eighth at 208 followed by freshman Jimmy Lee (t-12th, 69–210) and sophomore Sam Bennett (t-19th, 69–211).
Florida’s Ricky Castillo won the individual title at 8-under 202 after a final-round 65.
