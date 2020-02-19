Texas A&M sophomore Shaine Casas and junior Kurtis Mathews won events as the Aggie men’s swimming and diving team remained in first place at the Southeastern Conference Championship on Wednesday at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center.
Mathews won the 1-meter springboard dive with a school-record 436.50 points, breaking Grant Nel’s mark of 426.00 set in 2011. Mathews also became the first Aggie to win both springboard events at the SEC meet.
Casas set a school and pool record in the 200-yard individual medley, finishing in 1 minute, 39.91 seconds to improve his nation-leading time.
A&M junior Mark Theall also took second in the 500 freestyle in a school-record 4:10.77, and senior Adam Koster, senior Mike Thibert, Theall and sophomore Clayton Bobo placed third in the 200 freestyle relay in a school-record 1:16.57.
A&M finished the night with 438 points, increasing its lead from 18 to 43 points over second place. Florida moved up to second at 395 followed by Alabama (361), Kentucky (340) and Georgia (339.5).
The meet continues through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.