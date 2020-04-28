The Texas A&M men’s basketball team signed Quinnipiac graduate transfer Kevin Marfo, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward who will be eligible to play for the Aggies in the upcoming season.
Marfo averaged 10.2 points and 13.3 rebounds per game last season, making the All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference second team. Marfo began his college career at George Washington then transferred to Quinnipiac where he played the last two seasons.
