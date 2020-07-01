The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will face Boise State in The Battleground 2k20 at the Toyota Center in Houston on Dec. 18. It will be the teams’ first meeting.
The game will be part of a doubleheader that includes Texas vs. Louisiana Tech. For more information on the event, visit www.battleground2k.com online.
A&M’s full nonconference schedule will be released at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.