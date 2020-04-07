The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will play in the 2021 Maui Invitational Basketball Tournament, according to Jon Rothstein of cbssports.com.
The other teams will be Butler, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, St. Mary’s, Wisconsin and host Chaminade for the 38th annual edition of the tournament, which will be played Thanksgiving weekend in the 2021-22 season. The 2020 event on Nov. 23-25 includes Texas and Alabama.
The Aggies last played in the Maui Invitational in 1994 under Tony Barone, going 1-2. The Aggies opened the season at the tournament with losses to 12th-ranked Arizona State and Tulane before beating Chaminade.
A&M made two other trips to Hawaii, both times to the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu. In 2000 under Melvin Watkins, A&M lost to St. Louis before beating Manhattan and Detroit Mercy in overtime. In 1987 under Shelby Metcalf, the Aggies lost to Arizona State and SMU, sandwiched around an overtime victory over Hawaii in overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.