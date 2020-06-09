The Texas A&M men’s track and field team has added Florida State transfer Darius Clark, the school announced Tuesday.
Clark competed for two seasons for Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, winning the NJCAA national championship in the long jump as a freshman. In one season at Florida State, he earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference second-team honors in the long jump after placing fourth in the league’s indoor meet with a jump of 24 feet, 11.25 inches.
