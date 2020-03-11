Texas A&M junior middle blocker Mallory Talbert was named to the 28-player U.S. women’s collegiate national team’s Anaheim roster Wednesday.
The Anaheim team will train from June 21-27 at the American Sports Centers in Anaheim, California, and will compete with the U.S. national team preparing for the Summer Olympics.
Talbert started all 31 games for A&M last season, finishing second on the team in blocks with 91 and third in kills with 205.
A&M senior setter Camille Conner also made the U.S. collegiate team’s Gold roster, which will train from July 5-12 in Anaheim.
