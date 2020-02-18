Texas A&M recently named Kristen Brown its new deputy athletic director for student-sthlete experience.
Brown served as associate athletic director-administration at Maryland since 2014. She played women’s basketball at Northern Illinois and also earned a master’s degree in sports administration at Ohio. She will begin her position at A&M later this spring.
