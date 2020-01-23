Texas A&M announced the hiring of Wake Forest linebackers coach Tyler Santucci on Thursday.
Santucci spent the 2018 season as a defensive analyst at A&M under defensive coordinator Mike Elko.
“He was a tremendous help to our staff when he was an analyst and he has displayed great passion and leadership and will be an excellent fit here at Texas A&M,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a press release.
Santucci also worked with Elko as a graduate assistant at Wake Forest in 2014-15 and as an analyst at Notre Dame in 2017.
Santucci replaces Bradley Dale Peveto, who had been at A&M two seasons. Peveto is no longer on the staff.
The 31-year-old Santucci, who was hired as a full-time assistant by Wake Forest before its 2018 Birmingham Bowl game against Memphis, was the linebackers coach at Texas State in 2016.
Earlier this week, A&M hired former Memphis assistant TJ Rushing as cornerbacks coach to replace Maurice Linguist, who left to take the same job with the Dallas Cowboys. A&M has not announced Rushing’s hiring, which was first reported by TexAgs.com’s Billy Luicci.
Fisher still has one spot to fill on his staff after losing tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley to Ole Miss.
