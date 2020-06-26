Former Texas A&M outfielder Zach DeLoach, a second-round pick of Seattle, signed with the Mariners on Thursday.
“We believe that Zach DeLoach was one of the best hitters in this year’s draft after a stellar Cape Cod League season in 2019,” Seattle amateur scouting director Scott Hunter said. “He is a complete hitter. He controls the strike zone and has a pure left-handed swing.”
DeLoach, who hit .353 in the Cape Cod League, was the 43rd pick. DeLoach signed for his full slot value of $1,729,800, according to MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis.
DeLoach passed a physical in Seattle on Thursday before signing his contract. He could remain in Seattle to be part of the team’s taxi squad for the 2020 season.
The left-handed hitting DeLoach didn’t do much in his first two seasons with the Aggies, hitting .264 and .200. He had an eye-opening summer in the Cape Cod wooden-bat league in 37 games with five homers and 23 runs batted in. He added eight doubles and eight stolen bases. DeLoach batted a team-leading .421 in 18 games for the 15-3 Aggies with six homers and 17 RBIs to lead the team in both. He walked 14 times and struck out only three times.
