Texas A&M vs. Army

Texas A&M's Hunter Coleman (10) celebrates with teammates after hitting the ball out of Blue Bell Park during the first inning against Army on Sunday.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Wednesday and Thursday hit the sports world hard with cancellations and suspensions coming left and right due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

For Texas A&M, some teams such as track & field and women's basketball won't be able to compete in scheduled upcoming championships as the NCAA canceled its remaining winter and spring championships. All other A&M sports teams are left waiting, too, as the SEC suspended all regular season competition until at least March 30.

Here's how Texas A&M players and coaches reacted to the cancellation and suspension of NCAA championships and games:

Some seniors might have played their final games:

Coaches voiced their thoughts on the cancellations and suspensions:

Other A&M athletes shared their thoughts:

Linebackers Buddy Johnson and Keeath Magee tried to take the lighthearted side of things:

No decisions have been made yet on if A&M will cancel spring football practice:

