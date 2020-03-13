Wednesday and Thursday hit the sports world hard with cancellations and suspensions coming left and right due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
For Texas A&M, some teams such as track & field and women's basketball won't be able to compete in scheduled upcoming championships as the NCAA canceled its remaining winter and spring championships. All other A&M sports teams are left waiting, too, as the SEC suspended all regular season competition until at least March 30.
Here's how Texas A&M players and coaches reacted to the cancellation and suspension of NCAA championships and games:
Some seniors might have played their final games:
Don’t ever take anything for granted. Because in a blink of an eye it’s gone forever...— Kelbi Fortenberry (@Kelbi_7) March 12, 2020
NCAA: NCAA Spring and Winter Sports - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/HoopeKI6mP via @Change— Kendall Potts (@KendallPotts13) March 12, 2020
Coaches voiced their thoughts on the cancellations and suspensions:
🎙️ Statement from head coach Pat Henry 🎙️📰 | https://t.co/kmQVSgNRcS pic.twitter.com/4T53FLSyuP— Texas A&M Track and Field (@aggietrk) March 13, 2020
My heart breaks for all of the student-athletes affected. Nothing more. Nothing less. ❤️💔 https://t.co/lPpv1Zsu7s— Wendel McRaven (@wmcraven) March 12, 2020
A sad day for the world of sport, but we understand what is at stake 💔@CoachGaryBlair’s statement ⬇️https://t.co/jnGMJPTAlI— Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) March 12, 2020
I’m not sure what to say. We are all confused. But what I will say is, I loved this team’s fight and I would have gone to battle with them any day. I’ll always be your biggest fan. pic.twitter.com/FGOGyzMWFz— Craig Snider (@Coach_SniderSB) March 13, 2020
What I’m going to miss most about this team is the genuine love, joy, and excitement in each other’s success. The selfless team first mentality! Watch our SR center fielder’s @Kelbi_7 reaction! My hope is that this isn’t the last for our SR class. If it is, I ❤️ y’all! #OutLove pic.twitter.com/A7pj82NHF2— katie repole (@KatieRepole) March 13, 2020
What a privilege it was to watch these Aggies fight. Thank you to these 1️⃣2️⃣ 👍#GigEm pic.twitter.com/b7LW1B5mTW— Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) March 13, 2020
Other A&M athletes shared their thoughts:
can't believe the szn really over ..— H O L L Y W O O D (@ChennedyCarter) March 12, 2020
At an extreme loss for words.— Bryce Blaum (@Brycecolin3) March 12, 2020
People are getting sick so let's cancel a track meet on June 10th https://t.co/4IVW8wWOj2— zephyr (@z3ph7r) March 12, 2020
I can’t even believe this— Alex Magers (@Alex_Magers_27) March 12, 2020
I feel for all spring athletes, I can’t imagine a football season being taken away from me.— Devin Morris (@dmorris_11) March 12, 2020
All these events being cancelled for college athletes , possible redshirts maybe 👀— Keeath Magee II (@theregoeskeeath) March 12, 2020
On a serious note I hope everyone is safe and protected. 2020 been rough— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) March 12, 2020
We are so proud of @aggiembk and @aggiewbb for all their hard work this season❤️ We can’t believe it is ending sooner than expected but what an incredible year it has been cheering on our Ags! Gig Em👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/T27JYAJIYi— Aggie Dance Team (@AggieDanceTeam) March 12, 2020
Linebackers Buddy Johnson and Keeath Magee tried to take the lighthearted side of things:
At this point we gotta do spring ball online coach..— Buddy Johnson (@Foebg_1) March 12, 2020
We got that mask wearinnnn ..hand sanitizer usinnnn .. spring break choosin .. son of a gun and I’m havin a hardddd time holdin that sneeze down.. now give me two claps and a corona 👏🏾 https://t.co/m1o3N6ALal— Keeath Magee II (@theregoeskeeath) March 12, 2020
No decisions have been made yet on if A&M will cancel spring football practice:
Yk jimbo doing everything in his power to not have nothing canceled— Caleb Chapman (@Chappyboy21) March 12, 2020
