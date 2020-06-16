Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond spoke out again against the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue on A&M's campus Tuesday night, releasing a statement on Twitter.
LETS NOT FORGET SULLY. pic.twitter.com/mTBEoyhkq7— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) June 17, 2020
Mond and other A&M players, current and former, previously spoke out for the removal of the statue on Sunday.
Many current and former A&M players, including Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, quoted Mond's tweet Tuesday night, showing their support and adding thoughts.
LETS NOT FORGET SULLY. So proud of my brother ❤️ @TheKellenMond pic.twitter.com/VrnWk3LW8a— تعؤل (@TheJhamonAusbon) June 17, 2020
WE STAND BY THIS STATEMENT 100%. THAT’S OUR QB ! ✊🏾 https://t.co/Vypi2p8KtF— KC (@Keldrick_Carper) June 17, 2020
Proud of you my g. Keep being the leader you were always meant to be #AllLove #GigEm https://t.co/NfDGgRxpNF— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) June 17, 2020
Yo actions speak so loud I can’t hear a word you said! https://t.co/je0t59i2vL— Buddy Johnson (@Foebg_1) June 17, 2020
We NEED to see ACTION ! ! https://t.co/6apD2NI9l3— Anthony Hines III (@TheAntHines_Era) June 17, 2020
We standing on that, I’m with you 11! https://t.co/zKfcmIHl0M— Dan Moore Jr. (@bigg_dan65) June 17, 2020
I’m rocking with you brother✊🏾‼️ https://t.co/vZVd1YbmmG— Ainias Smith (@ainias_smith) June 17, 2020
My brother, My QB ✊🏿💯 https://t.co/9iTBz3V6hz— BIG KEN ™ 🎱 (@K_Green_01) June 17, 2020
100% with you brother #myQB https://t.co/yfS0V1yXUq— 🉑 (@JAYDENPEEVY) June 17, 2020
Absolutely Profound! https://t.co/BBoIuQX8T0— Keeath Magee (@Keeath_Magee) June 17, 2020
Whole team got your back 11💯 https://t.co/u6EB312XUM— Zach Calzada (@ZachCalzada) June 17, 2020
Proud of this guy and proud to have shared a QB room with him. He’s become such a great leader for the team and the university! https://t.co/C9OYBl8XL6— Jake Hubenak (@hubenak_j) June 17, 2020
Best QB in college football and I’m gonna stand on it. https://t.co/DzmSLyek3B— Bear🧸 (@bobbyiii5) June 17, 2020
10 toes behind you 11. Keep leading @TheKellenMond https://t.co/2uwoQugA14— Chase Lane (@chasellane) June 17, 2020
IM WITH YOU 100% BROTHER! https://t.co/yXxiBPPzIM— Clifford Chattman (@Chattisland) June 17, 2020
June 17, 2020
YES KELLEN YES https://t.co/utc18ExRKq— Rachel (@rachelmbernardo) June 17, 2020
