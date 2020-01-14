Texas A&M sophomore running back Cordarrian Richardson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247Sports.com.
Richardson, who transferred to A&M from Central Florida, rushed for 232 yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns. He had six carries for 130 yards and a touchdown in a 30-6 victory over South Carolina when the Aggies at times lined up in a two-back set with Richardson joining true freshman Isaiah Spiller.
But Richardson didn’t carry the ball in the next two games against Georgia and LSU, then he missed the Texas Bowl.
Richardson is the fourth running back to leave the program this season. Sophomore Jashaun Corbin, who opened the season as the starter before suffering a season-ending injury in the second game against Clemson, is transferring to Florida State. Jacob Kibodi, who had 31 carries for 123 yards, has signed with Incarnate Word and Deneric Prince transferred to Tulsa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.