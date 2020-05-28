Texas A&M landed another commitment on the recruiting trail Thursday afternoon with 2021 four-star cornerback Deuce Harmon from Denton pledging to the Aggies.

Harmon is the ninth commit in A&M's 2021 class, according to 247 Sports. A&M's 2021 class is currently ranked 29th nationally by 247 Sports. Harmon is the 46th rated player in the state of Texas, according to 247 Sports. Harmon is the first defensive back to pledge to the Aggies' 2021 class.

Harmon is high school teammates with fellow 2021 A&M commit and four-star quarterback Eli Stowers.

