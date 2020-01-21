deborah acquah

Texas A&M’s Deborah Acquah competes in the long jump at the Reveille Invitational on Dec. 7, 2019, at Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

 Texas A&M athletic department photo by Spencer Gnauck

Texas A&M junior Deborah Acquah was named the Southeastern Conference women’s field athlete of the week after setting the school record in the long jump at the Ted Nelson Invitational last week. Acquah won with a leap of 21 feet, 6 3/4 inches, breaking the A&M record that had stood for 22 years by four inches.

SEC Weekly Track & Field Awards

Here are the Southeastern Conference’s track and field awards announced Tuesday:

• Co-men’s runner of week: Cameron Miller, Florida

• Co-men’s runner of week: Waleed Suliman, Ole Miss

• Men’s field athlete of week: Darryl Sullivan, Tennessee

• Men’s freshman of week: Emmanuel Bynum, Tennessee

• Women’s runner of week: Tonea Marshall, LSU

• Co-women’s field athlete of week: Ellen Ekholm, Kentucky

• Co-women’s field athlete of week: Deborah Acquah, Texas A&M

• Women’s freshman of week: Semira Killebrew, Florida

