LUBBOCK — Texas A&M junior Deborah Acquah broke her school record in the women’s indoor long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 7.25 inches to win the event Saturday at the Texas Tech Invitational.
Acquah added half an inch to her A&M record and nation-leading mark for the season, improving on her leap at the Ted Nelson Invitational on Jan. 17.
A&M won two other events Saturday. Jamal Walton, Carlton Orange, Bryce Deadmon and Devin Dixon won the men’s 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 2.77 seconds, which also leads the nation this season. And Charokee Young won her college debut in the women’s 800 in 2:08.38.
Orange also took second in the men’s 800 (1:47.93), and Tierra Robinson-Jones, Young, Jaevin Reed and Syaira Richardson placed second in the women’s 4x400 relay (3:33.42).
In B events, A&M’s Mason Corbin won the men’s B high jump with a personal-best 6-10.25, and Taryn Milton won the women’s B long jump at 20-5.
A&M will host the Charlie Thomas Invitational on Friday and next Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium.
