Texas A&M All-American Ally Watt was taken in the first round of the National Women’s Soccer League college draft by the North Carolina Courage with the sixth overall pick Thursday.
Watt is the first Aggie taken in the first round. Shea Groom was taken in the second round (12th overall) by FC Kansas City in 2014.
Watt was named the Southeastern Conference’s forward of the year this season and became A&M’s only two-time first-team All-American. She will be joining Aggie Merritt Mathias, who will be in her third season with the Courage and ninth overall season in the NWSL.
