CLEMSON, S.C. — Texas A&M’s Rachel Bernardo placed second in the women’s mile, while Bryce Deadmon finished third in the men’s 400 meters and Tyra Gittens placed third as the top college finisher in the women’s long jump on Friday at the Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex.
Bernardo finished the women’s mile in a personal-best 4 minutes, 50.74 seconds. Teammate Ashley Driscoll followed in third at 4:50.93 with Kelsie Warren in sixth (4:53.42).
Deadmon ran a season-best 45.86 in the 400, and teammate Jamal Walton finished in fourth in 46.35.
Gittens leapt a personal-best 21 feet, 0.75 inches in the women’s long jump. Teammate Deborah Acquah leapt 20-9 to place fourth.
The meet concludes Saturday.
