HOUSTON — Entering Tuesday’s midweek matchup against Rice, Texas A&M senior left fielder Cam Blake said he could feel the burden of a .231 batting average weighing on his shoulders.
Two doubles at Reckling Park helped push the Aggies to a 6-2 win and gave some validation for Blake’s extra work at the plate.
“Just being a senior, you always want to start what could potentially be your last year hot,” Blake said. “It doesn’t always happen that way, and that’s baseball for you. Once I realized that and got that pressure and let it go, things started to turn around for me.”
Rice starter Brandon Deskin and reliever Kel Bordwin held A&M (15-3) hitless through four innings, but back to-back doubles by Austin Bost and Blake put the Aggies on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth as they took a 2-1 lead. Blake doubled again in the seventh, setting up what would be the Aggies’ game-winning run.
Blake had nine hits entering Tuesday’s game, the fewest among A&M hitters with at least 38 at-bats. Blake finished the night 2 for 2 with a second inning walk for good measure.
“I’ve just kind of spent some time with [assistant coaches Cliff Pennington and Chad Caillett], trying to get my approach back and trying to focus on that, so I can swing at better pitches,” Blake said.
Logan Britt pinch ran for Blake after Blake’s double in the seventh and scored the Aggies’ go-ahead run on a Ray Alejo single for a 3-2 lead.
Head coach Rob Childress said it was nice to see Blake’s performance Tuesday.
“Confidence is a fleeting thing,” Childress said. “When you have it, you wish you could bottle it up and sell it, and when you don’t it’s the hardest thing to find, but you could see him swinging with some confidence and intent.”
The Aggies added three insurance runs on four singles in the eighth, including Bost’s second hit of the night. Second baseman Logan Sartori also had two hits for the Aggies.
A&M starter Jonathan Childress allowed two runs on four hits while striking out six. Both runs came on solo home runs. The redshirt freshman who missed the majority of last season after undergoing elbow surgery looked sharper than last week when he allowed three runs on four hits in just 1 2/3 innings against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
“He was outstanding tonight with a three-pitch mix,” Rob Childress said. “He was very efficient early in the game. Less two mistakes, he was perfect.”
The Owls (2-14) struck first in the fourth on a first-pitch home run by Justin Collins. It was his first homer of the season. Rice left fielder Rodrigo Duluc also took a 2-1 pitch to left for a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fifth, tying the score at 2.
A&M lifted Jonathan Childress after five innings and 69 pitches as he continues to ratchet up his pitch count with each start.
The Aggies used seven relievers who combined to allow just two hits over four shutout innings. Dustin Saenz took the ball after A&M’s starter and pitched 1 1/3 innings before being lifted for precaution from soreness.
“I feel like he’s fine,” Rob Childress said. “It’s just precautionary, just want to get him off the mound. Don’t want to risk any injury with that guy, but early reports are that he will be fine and ready to rock this weekend.”
Saenz (2-0) picked up his second win of the season, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and no walks. Owl reliever Garrett Zaskoda (0-2) took the loss, giving up a run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout over one inning.
Tuesday served as the Aggies’ only true road contest of the nonconference slate before they travel to Auburn for their opening Southeastern Conference series against the Tigers. After a lackluster showing in three games at the Frisco Classic two weeks ago, Rob Childress said it was good to see his squad perform well away from Blue Bell Park.
“It was certainly important when you think about how we played at Frisco that we come down here and play well,” he said. “We didn’t start great offensively, but in those middle innings and in the fourth quarter, we ended up winning. Made a lot of moves in the bullpen and each and every guy we went to got their guy and did a great job for us.”
•
NOTES — A&M freshman shortstop Trevor Werner could have played Tuesday night but was held back to make sure he was ready for the weekend series, Rob Childress said. He left a pitching appearance early against A&M-Corpus Christi last week with arm soreness and did not play in A&M’s three-game series against New Mexico State. ... A&M infielder Hunter Coleman entered the game as a pinch runner for Bost in the eighth and played the final inning at first base after missing the series finale against New Mexico with a minor injury. ... Shortstop Bryce Blaum collected his third hit in four games on a sixth-inning double. The junior was held hitless through the Frisco Classic. ... In the last three games, Bost has scored five runs on five hits in seven at-bats, including three home runs. ... A&M senior catcher Mikey Hoehner made the Buster Posey Award’s 60-man watch list released Monday by the Greater Wichita Sports Commission. Hoehner began Tuesday with a .263 batting average, one double, six RBIs and a .429 on-base percentage. He threw out 3 of 9 base stealers. The award was previously named the Johnny Bench Award but renamed last season in honor of the 2008 winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.