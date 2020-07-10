Texas A&M’s Bryce Blaum had a trio of hits in his Texas Collegiate League debut to help the Brazos Valley Bombers take a 5-1 victory over the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Friday night at Travis Field.
The Bombers (5-2) scored in the three innings Blaum had hits. Jeffrey David added a pair of singles that each scored runs as the defending league champs moved ahead of the Round Rock Hairy Men (6-4) for the South Division lead. The Hairy Men lost their series opener at the San Antonio Flying Chanlas.
The Cane Cutters (3-6) scored first on Zavier Moore’s single with one out in the first inning, but struggled thereafter going 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position. Acadiana had 11 hits along with a walk and had a runner reach on an error, but stranded 10 runners. The Cane Cutters had the leadoff runner reach in the first five innings. The Bombers also stranded 11 runners, but came through with timely hits and took advantage of Cane Cutters’ gifts that included seven walks.
The Bombers did most of their damage at the plate in the bottom of the lineup with Blaum batting seventh and David ninth. Blaum hit a weak grounder with two outs in the second inning that Acadiana shortstop Cole McConnell opted not to charge, allowing Blaum to beat the throw. Blaum’s charmed life continued as he was picked off, but Acadiana first baseman Moore’s throw was wide. Blaum scored on David’s single to right field. Blaum added a single in a three-run third inning that gave the Bombers a 4-1 lead. Blaum also singled to open the fifth, and even though he was later picked off, the Bombers made it 5-1 on Kelby Wyler’s two-out single.
The Bombers’ clutch hitting made a winner of starting pitcher Travis Hester who went three innings. The former College Station standout allowed five hits, but struck out four and didn’t walk a batter. Pepper Jones, John Cheatwood, Henry Bird, Dontae Woodard and Zachary Griggs combined for six shutout innings.
The Bombers, who have won six of the last seven TCL titles, beat Acadiana for the title in 2015 and ’16.
Game 2 of the series will be at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
•
NOTES — Saturday will be another fireworks night. Friday’s fireworks happened at approximately 9 p.m., causing a 24-minute delay in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.