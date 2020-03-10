Texas A&M men’s head basketball coach Buzz Williams was named Southeastern Conference coach of the year by the Associated Press on Tuesday.
The first-season coach led the Aggies to a tie for sixth place after they were picked to finish 12th by the coaches. A&M started the season 3-5 and was ranked 281st in the country by the initial NCAA NET rankings on Dec. 16. That was more than 100 places behind any other Power Five conference team. The Aggies (16-14) have climbed to 114th, helping Williams earn his first coach of the year honors in 13 seasons. A&M went 10-8 in SEC play, tying South Carolina (18-13) for sixth.
A&M is the seventh seed for the SEC tournament and will play 10th-seeded Missouri at 6 p.m. Thursday in first-round action in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kentucky’s John Calipari was voted by his peers as coach of the year on Tuesday as both the AP and the coaches’ All-SEC teams were announced. No A&M player earned all-conference honors by either.
League champion Kentucky placed sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley and junior post Nick Richards on AP’s first team along with Alabama sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr., Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones and Mississippi State sophomore forward Reggie Perry. Jones and Perry shared player of the year honors. Each also were unanimous first-team selections by the 14-person panel.
Georgia freshman guard Anthony Edwards, who some project as the top pick of the NBA draft, was the runaway newcomer of the year.
The coaches named a nine-player first team. Auburn senior guard Samir Doughty, Florida sophomore guard Keyontae Johnson, LSU senior guard Skylar Mays and Ole Miss senior guard Breein Tyree joined Lewis, Jones, Quickley, Richards and Perry. The coaches named Quickley the player of the year.
Coaches All-SEC
Men’s Basketball Team
First team
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama, 6-3, soph., 18.5 ppg; Mason Jones, Arkansas, 6-5, jr., 22.0 ppg, 3.3 apg; Samir Doughty, Auburn, 6-4, sr., 16.7 ppg; Keyontae Johnson, Florida, 6-5, soph., 14.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg; Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky, 6-3, soph., 16.1 ppg; Nick Richards, Kentucky, 6-11, jr., 14.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg; Skylar Mays, LSU, 6-4, 205, sr., 16.7 ppg; Breein Tyree, Ole Miss, 6-2, sr., 19.7 ppg; Reggie Perry, Mississippi State, 6-10, soph., 17.4 ppg, 10.1 rpg
Second team
John Petty Jr., Alabama, 6-4, jr., 14.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg; Isaac Okoro, Auburn, 6-6, fr., 12.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg; Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida, 6-10, sr., 12.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg; Anthony Edwards, Georgia, 6-5, fr., 19.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg; Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky, 6-3, fr., 14.0 ppg; Maik Kotsar, South Carolina, 6-11, sr., 11.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg; John Fulkerson, Tennessee, 6-9, jr., 13.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg; Saben Lee, Vanderbilt, 6-2, jr., 18.2 ppg, 4.3 apg;
Freshman team: Jaden Shackelford, Alabama, 6-3, 15.0 ppg; Okoro, Auburn; Scottie Lewis, Florida, 6-5; Edwards, Georgia; Maxey, Kentucky; Trendon Watford, LSU, 6-9; 13.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg; Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina, 6-4, 14.8 ppg; Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt, 6-1, 3.6 apg
All-Defensive team: Herbert Jones, Alabama, 6-7, jr., 6.4 rpg; Okoro, Auburn; Ashton Hagans, Kentucky, 6-3, soph., 1.9 spg; Richards, Kentucky, 2.1 bpg; Yves Pons, Tennessee, 6-6, jr., 2.3 bpg
Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky
Player of the Year: Quickley, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Edwards, Georgia
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State, 6-4, sr., 13.9 ppg, 3.3 apg
Defensive Player of the Year: Pons, Tennessee
AP All-SEC
Men’s Basketball Team
First Team
Lewis Jr., Alabama; Jones, Arkansas; Perry, Mississippi State; Richards, Kentucky; Quickley, Kentucky
Second Team
Doughty, Auburn; Edwards, Georgia; Johnson, Auburn; Mays, LSU; Tyree, Ole Miss
Coach of the year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M
Co-Players of the year: Jones, Arkansas, and Perry, Mississippi State
Newcomer of the year: Edwards, Georgia
