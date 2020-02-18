Texas A&M junior guard Chennedy Carter averaged 27.5 points in two game last week to share Southeastern Conference women’s basketball player of the week honors with Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard.
Carter, who missed five weeks with an ankle injury, scored 18 points in her return in a 74-53 victory over Vanderbilt, then had 37 points in a 73-71 victory at Tennessee.
Howard scored 26 points with 10 rebounds in Sunday’s 73-62 victory over sixth-ranked Mississippi State.
Florida’s Lavender Briggs was named the SEC’s freshman of the week with 41 points and 14 rebounds in Florida’s victories over Ole Miss and Missouri.
