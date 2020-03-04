Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter made the All-Southeastern Conference women’s basketball team despite missing seven and a half games of league play with an ankle injury.
Carter, the preseason player of the year, is averaging 21.7 points for the 15th-ranked Aggies. Fellow junior forward N’dea Jone, who leads the SEC in rebounding at 11.7 per game, also made the eight-player first unit, the first time A&M has had two players make the first team voted on by the coaches.
Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard was the player of the year. Unbeaten league champion and top-ranked South Carolina had senior guard Tyasha Harris and freshman forward Aliyah Boston on the first team.
A&M (22-7, 10-6), which finished fourth in the league, will play in the SEC tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Auburn and Vanderbilt will open the tournament at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the winner advancing to face fifth-seeded Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The Aggies will play the winner of that game in the single-elimination tournament.
2020 All-SEC
Women’s Basketball
First team
G Alexis Tolefree, Arkansas, 5-8, sr., 16.3 ppg; F Unique Thompson, Auburn, 6-3, jr., 16.6 ppg, 11.6 rpg; G Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, 6-2, soph., 23.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg; F Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, fr., 12.9 ppg, 9.1 rpg; G Tyasha Harris, South Carolina, 5-10, sr., 12.1 ppg, 5.6 apg; F Rennia Davis, Tennessee, 6-2, jr., 18.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg; G Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M, 5-7, jr., 21.7 ppg; F N’dea Jones, Texas A&M, 6-2, jr., 11.1 ppg, 11.7 rpg
Second team
F Jasmine Walker, Alabama, 6-3, jr., 12.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg; G Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas , 5-11, jr., 17.3 ppg; F Ayana Mitchell, LSU, 6-0, sr., 13.0 ppg, 8.5 rpg; G Khayla Pointer, LSU, 5-7, jr., 14.7 ppg; C Jessika Carter, Mississippi State, 6-5, soph., 14.0 ppg, 9.1 rpg; G Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State, 5-8, sr., 12.3 ppg; F Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State, 6-2, fr., 14.7 ppg; F Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina, 6-2, sr., 12.7 ppg,
All-freshman team
G Lavender Briggs, Florida, 6-1, 14.8 ppg; F Jackson, Mississippi State; G Aijha Blackwell, Missouri, 6-0, 14.8 ppg; F Hayley Frank, Missouri, 6-1, 12.5 ppg; F Boston, South Carolina; F Zia Cooke, South Carolina, 5-9, 12.6 ppg; G Jordan Horston, Tennessee, 6-2; F Koi Love, Vanderbilt, 6-0, 13.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg
All-defensive team
G Que Morrison, Georgia, 5-7, jr.; G Howard, Kentucky, 2.3 spg; C Faustine Aifuwa, LSU, 6-5, jr., 1.9 bpg; G Danberry, Mississippi State, 2.5 spg; F Boston, South Carolina, 2.7 bpg; G Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt, 5-9, soph., 2.9 spg
Player of the Year — Howard, Kentucky
Freshman of the Year — Boston, South Carolina
Defensive Player of the Year — Boston, South Carolina
6th Woman of the Year — G Chasity Patterson, Kentucky, 5-5, jr., 11.4 ppg
Scholar-Athlete of the Year — G Jordan Lewis, Alabama, 5-7, jr., 13.1 ppg
Coach of the Year — Dawn Staley, South Carolina
