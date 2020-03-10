Texas A&M junior Chennedy Carter is a finalist for the 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.
The other finalists for the nation’s top shooting guard award are Arizona junior Aari McDonald, Duke senior Haley Gorecki, Iowa senior Kathleen Doyle and Louisville junior Dana Evans. Carter is averaging 21.3 points per game, the most of the finalists.
