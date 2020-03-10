Texas AM South Carolina Basketball

Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter (3) gestures at an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Texas A&M 60-52. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

 Sean Rayford

Texas A&M junior Chennedy Carter is a finalist for the 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. 

The other finalists for the nation’s top shooting guard award are Arizona junior Aari McDonald, Duke senior Haley Gorecki, Iowa senior Kathleen Doyle and Louisville junior Dana Evans. Carter is averaging 21.3 points per game, the most of the finalists.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.