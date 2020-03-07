Texas A&M junior guard Chennedy Carter was named to the national ballot for the John R. Wooden Award, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Saturday.
It’s Carter’s second appearance on the ballot. She made the All-Southeastern Conference first team for the third time this season, averaging a team-high 21.3 points per game.
The 15th-ranked Aggie women’s basketball team await the release of the NCAA tournament bracket on March 16. The selection show will begin at 5 p.m.
