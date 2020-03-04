Texas A&M senior setter Camille Conner made the 28-player Gold roster for the United States’ national college team announced by USA Volleyball on Wednesday.
The Gold team will train on July 5-12 at the American Sports Centers in Anaheim, California. The college squad will practice with the U.S. national team preparing for the Summer Olympics this year in Tokyo.
Conner finished with 1,168 assists and 192 kills last season to make the All-Southeastern Conference team and earn AVCA All-America honorable mention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.