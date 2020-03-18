In his 50th year of broadcasting, Texas A&M radio play-by-play man Dave South said he was excited to broadcast all 56 games of Aggie baseball without absences for men’s basketball games.
Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, South and the A&M baseball program will miss that mark by 38 games.
The Southeastern Conference canceled all spring sports Tuesday, and South, who announced on Feb. 14 he would fully retire from play-by-play duties after this baseball season, said he will stick to his plan to hang up his headphones.
“This was my 50th year of collegiate broadcasting,” South said. “If all I had to do was one game, that was the goal, to make this 50th year. There’s something that had a good sound about 50 rather than, well, 49. So when I got to that first game back in February, I reached my goal.”
South said he had no hesitation in keeping with his decision to retire when the SEC canceled the season.
“I’ve made my mind up,” South said. “So when it looked like we weren’t going to play anymore this year, my wife and I said that I was going to start packing stuff up.”
A&M’s current football and men’s basketball play-by-play announcer, Andrew Monaco, will take over next season in South’s stead.
South, previously serving as the voice of A&M football, men’s basketball and baseball, called his first Aggie game in 1985. He retired from football and basketball after the 2017 season, but baseball always had his heart and kept him in the Blue Bell Park booth for a few extra seasons.
The Aggie’ 6-2 win over Rice in Houston on March 10 will go down as his final call with his broadcast partner Scott Clendenin at his side.
“Very seldom, even in this business, do you get to work with people that you’ve admired for the enjoyment they gave you and your family listening to them call ballgames,” Clendenin said. “Then to create a professional relationship that turned into a personal relationship means so very much to me. I feel lucky to be the last of the broadcasters to work with him.”
While his career ended earlier than planned, South expressed more concern for the coaches and players who saw their season grind to an abrupt halt.
“I know how hard they worked,” South said. “I saw how hard those players were working and I feel badly for them, because they put in summer ball and they came up and had fall ball here and then the spring workouts before we played that first game. Now they won’t be able to finish the season. Eighteen games and it’s over with.”
Fair or unfair, South also said he understands why the SEC stopped play.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” South said of the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus. “I’m hopeful that people are going to respect the rules that they are trying to lay down. That is my biggest concern right now.”
South is now tasked with compiling broadcast information and scorecards to give to the A&M archives, so they will have hard copies of game outcomes for every A&M season. He did the same after he retired from football and men’s basketball.
He will continue filling his time with service, alongside his wife Leanne, to the College Station Noon Lions and the Brazos Valley Humane Society. Even through the coronavirus threat, he also will provide Meals On Wheels to the elderly of North Bryan, he said.
And his voice won’t be missing completely from the airwaves. You can hear South spinning the best hits of the 1950s and ’60s on KAMU (90.9 FM) at 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon Sundays.
In light of the hardship around the world, South says he hopes to provide a little levity to his listener’s day.
“All the music is going to be upbeat and a lot of it is going to be real rockish,” South said. “We’re going to have a happy time on the show.”
It’s the same approach he’s taken to seeing his baseball play-by-play career end sooner than he imagined.
“I’m not sad for a second, because I think I would be selling God short there,” South said. “He gave me this to do for my life. I got 50 years, and he’s got plans for me now and that’s what I’m going to look forward to.”
