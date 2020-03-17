Dave South has called his last game.
South, who had been calling Texas A&M baseball games on radio after walking away from the microphone for football and men’s basketball, is officially retired with Tuesday’s announcement by the Southeastern Conference to cancel all spring sports.
“For me it was 50 years of collegiate broadcasting and for that I am truly thankful,” South said on Facebook. “There is a hurt for all senior athletes and the loss of the season. Thank you for all your support down through the years.”
South’s last broadcast was a 6-2 victory over Rice on March 10.
“See you around and God bless you all. Take care of yourselves and follow the rules in protecting against the virus.
“So long everybody!”
