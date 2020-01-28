Texas A&M’s Bryce Deadmon was named the co-Southeastern Conference men’s runner of the week along with Kentucky’s Langston Jackson.
Deadman won the 400 meters in 45.86 seconds at the Aggie Invitational on Saturday. His time was .01 seconds off the nation’s best time this year by North Carolina A&T’s Randolph Ross. Deadmon also ran a leg in the 4x400 relay in 45.83 as the Aggies took second in 3:07.31 seconds, the SEC’s best time of the season.
SEC Weekly Track & Field Awards
Here are the Southeastern Conference’s weekly track and field awards announced Tuesday:
• Co-men’s runner of week: Langston Jackson, Kentucky
• Co-men’s runner of week: Bryce Deadmon, Texas A&M
• Men’s field Athlete of week: Ja’Mari Ward, Missouri
• Men’s freshman of week: Kyle Garland, Georgia
• Co-women’s runner of week: Abby Steiner, Kentucky
• Co-women’s runner of week: Alexis Holmes, Kentucky
• Co-women’s field athlete of week: Ellen Ekholm, Kentucky
• Co-women’s field athlete of week: Shey Taiwo, Ole Miss
• Women’s freshman of week: Jasmine Mitchell, Ole Miss
