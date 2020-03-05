Texas A&M’s Devin Dixon made the 10-man watch list announced Thursday by the USTFCCCA ahead of the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Dixon has the nation’s best times in the 400 meters (47.91 seconds) and 800 (1:47.88) and anchors A&M’s 4x400 relay team that owns the world’s leading time of 3:02.77 this season.
The watch list includes Johannes Erm (Georgia), JuVaughn Harrison (LSU), Darryl Sullivan (Tennessee), Trey Cunningham (Florida State), Tyler Day (Northern Arizona), Gleb Dudarev (Kansas), KC Lightfoot (Baylor), Chris Nilsen (South Dakota) and Jordan Scott (Virginia).
The NCAA indoor meet is set for March 13-14 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
