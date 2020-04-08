The Texas A&M equestrian team’s fences squad placed second and its horsemanship team placed third in the final National Collegiate Equestrian Association event rankings released Wednesday.
A&M’s fences team went 7-5 overall with 3-2 victories over No. 1 Auburn and No. 3 Georgia. Grace Boston led the team with a career-high nine victories and one Most Outstanding Player honor, while Haley Redifer had six wins and four MOP awards.
The Aggies’ horsemanship team went 8-2-2 with All-Americans Katie Conklin and Ashley Davidson each going 8-3-1 with two MOP awards.
A&M’s reining squad finished sixth, while its flat team finished ninth.
