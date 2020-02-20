Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher will be one of the last three coaches to talk at the 2020 Southeastern Conference Football Media Days on July 16 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
South Carolina’s Will Muschamp and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn will join Fisher on the final day of the four-day event.
Florida’s Dan Mullen, LSU’s Ed Orgeron and Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz will speak on July 13. Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin and Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason will speak on July 14. First-year Mississippi State coach Mike Leach will join Alabama’s Nick Saban, Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt on July 15.
A detailed daily schedule with student-athletes attending and television information will be announced in early July.
