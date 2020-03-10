Texas A&M’s Darby Gardner was named the Southeastern Conference reining rider of the month for February on Tuesday.
Gardner went 4-1-1 in February and earned one most outstanding player honor.
A&M (5-7, 2-4) will face South Carolina in the first round of the SEC Equestrian Championship on March 27 in Bishop, Georgia.
