Texas A&M junior Tyra Gittens used the ring she won in the heptathlon at the Southeastern Conference outdoor meet two years ago as motivation to break a school record, set an NCAA season best and, most importantly, win the pentathlon on the opening day of the SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium.
“I kept looking at my freshman year outdoors SEC ring, and I was like, you know, I think he’s lonely, and ever since I said that my mentality was a lot stronger,” said Gittens, who missed last year’s SEC indoor meet because of a knee injury.” I am just so happy I was able to provide a win for my team, because every point counts.”
Gittens also scored points in the women’s long jump, placing fourth at 20 feet, 7 inches. Teammate Deborah Acquah won it at 21-9 to help the Aggie women finish the day second in the standings with 28 points, eight behind leader Arkansas.
Arkansas also took the early lead on the men’s side with 35 points. A&M is in seventh with 16.
The meet ends Saturday.
“We scored about what I thought we would score here today,” A&M coach Pat Henry said. “I think the [women’s] team that is going to win it is not even on the board right now because of the way [LSU] advanced. It will take great races for us to do what I think we are capable of doing [Saturday]. I think if we can be in the top five on both sides we will have a good meet.”
Gittens picked up the first gold medal of the meet with 4,391 points in the pentathlon, a mark that leads the nation this season and broke Annie Kunz’s 2016 school record by 29 points.
“[Kunz] is a sweetheart,” Gittens said. “Every time I compete against her, we have so much fun. She is a great role model.”
Gittens won her two specialties, the long jump and high jump, and also won the shot put to take a 345 point-lead on Georgia freshman Anna Hall going into the final event, the 800 meters. Despite the margin, Gittens hadn’t clinched the victory with the 800 being her worst event and Hall having run a time better than 2:20 this season.
“She is an amazing athlete, is going to be really good and I was excited to compete against her today, especially in the high jump,” Gittens said. “Today I just didn’t want to get too separated from her and the lead pack, and I knew once I had her in sight that I was going to be OK. I always get beat in the 800. I let them get out of my reach, and they rack up points on me, but I learned my lesson.”
Gittens finished the 800 in 2:32.76. Hall crossed in 2:23.29 to gain 120 points.
Gittens won the high jump at 6-1.25, the long jump at 20-7 and the shot put at 42-9.75. Hall finished second to Gittens in the high jump and shot put.
Acquah, who finished second in the long jump last year, had a scare late from Georgia’s Jasmine Moore, who came within 0.75 inches on her final jump, moving up from fourth to second.
“I was [worried] because whenever she called for the clap [from the crowd], I was like whoo,” Acquah said. “If she beat my jump, I would have been in hot soup. I wasn’t thinking bad for her, but I was praying she wouldn’t make it.”
A&M’s women added two points with Ashley Driscoll running a personal best 16:17.95 to take sixth in the 5,000.
A&M’s men picked up five points in the 5,000 with freshman Eric Casarez (14:01.50) finishing fifth and former College Station runner Jon Bishop (14:28.57) claiming eighth in a race won by Arkansas’ Emmanuel Cheboson (13:52.72). Casarez’s time is the third best all-time by an Aggie.
The Aggies also picked up points in the distance medley relay with Zephyr Seagraves running a 4:02 on the 1,600 leg to help the team place fourth.
“Zephyr on the end of the DMR runs 4:02 — that’s an eight second PR and those things just don’t happen,” Henry said. “We had a dozen people do the best they’d ever done.”
One of those dozen was sophomore pole vaulter Logan Freeman, who placed fourth with a personal-best clearance of 17-3, eight inches behind winner Matthew Peare of Kentucky. The Aggies’ Zach Davis placed eighth at 16-9.25.
The second day of the men’s heptathlon will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with field events starting at 1:15 p.m. and running finals at 4 p.m.
•
NOTES — Kentucky freshman Annika Williams, who won a state title in the high jump for College Station, finished 10th in the heptathlon. ... Tennessee’s Carey McLeod matched the facility record in the long jump, winning in 26-10.5 to tie the mark set by A&M’s Will Williams in the 2017 NCAA meet. ... A&M senior Kelsie Warren, a College Station graduate, placed 10th in the women’s 5,000 (16:34.56).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.