CLEMSON, S.C. — Texas A&M’s Jon Bishop won the men’s 3,000 meters in 8 minutes, 6.53 seconds on Saturday at the Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex.
A&M’s Eric Casarez followed Bishop in second at 8:06.57, and Zephyr Seagraves placed third (8:09.26).
A&M also won the men’s 4x400 relay with Jamal Walton, Bryce Deadmon, Carlton Orange and Devin Dixon finishing in 3:03.21.
In the men’s 800, Orange placed second (1:52.09) and Dixon third (1:52.19). Abbey Santoro also placed fourth in the women’s 3,000 (9:52.75), and Ciynamon Stevenson placed second in the women’s triple jump at 43 feet, 10.75 inches.
