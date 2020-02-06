Texas A&M juniors Asa Lacy and Zach DeLoach made the preseason All-Southeastern Conference baseball team voted on by the league’s coaches, the SEC announced Thursday.
Lacy made the first team as a starting pitcher, while DeLoach made the second team as an outfielder. Lacy went 8-4 last season with a 2.13 ERA and 130 strikeouts. DeLoach hit .200 with three home runs, 16 RBIs and 27 runs scored.
The SEC coaches picked A&M to finish fifth in the SEC West. Arkansas was picked first, Mississippi State second with Auburn and LSU tied for third. Ole Miss was sixth and Alabama seventh. Vanderbilt was picked to win the East followed by Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri and Kentucky. Vandy received eight votes to win the league and Florida two with Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia and Mississippi State each getting one vote.
A&M will host its annual Aggie Leadoff on Saturday at Blue Bell Park with an intrasquad scrimmage open to the public at 1 p.m.
The Aggies will open the regular season against Miami (Ohio) at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Blue Bell Park.
